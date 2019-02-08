Tell us: What does Black History Month mean to you?

First, it was one week in 1926, when an organization chose early February to promote the achievements by black Americans and other people of African descent.

That week, selected to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, went on to become an entire month: the month of February, to be specific.

And now, Black History Month is so much more. It's a time to reflect and honor the contributions of African-Americans, and pay homage to the people who came before us.

