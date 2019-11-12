Germany's Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute
Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, says it has agreed to enter arbitration with a union representing cabin crew workers, averting the possibility of more strikes for the time being.
Lufthansa said Tuesday in a joint statement with the UFO union that recent talks between the two sides had been "constructive" and shown "that we can come to a solution together."
The union most recently held a two-day strike last week, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.
The two sides have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay and the union's legal status.
They say they hope a neutral arbitrator will now help them find a solution acceptable to both parties and plan a press statement on the progress on Thursday.
Note to users: Comments on WSLS.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact news@wsls.com.