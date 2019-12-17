Rally for US stocks loses momentum; oil keeps rising

NEW YORK, NY – U.S. stocks slid into neutral on Tuesday following their four-day run to records.

The S&P 500 and other indexes were mixed in early trading, a day after they set all-time highs. Stocks have been vaulting higher in the last week on optimism about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday. A Federal Reserve meeting last week also spurred buying after investors saw signals from Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will stay low for a while.

Gains for Amazon, Target and other companies that depend on spending by consumers helped to push the S&P 500 modestly higher but drops for Microsoft and other technology stocks kept the market in check.

Treasury yields gave back some of their gains from a day earlier, while the price of crude oil continued its recent march higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the fifth straight gain for the index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15 points, or 0.1%, to 28,251, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was virtually flat.

BUBBLING UP: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.7% for the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Crude oil has been touching its highest price in three months, and Noble Energy rose 3% for one of the biggest gains among stocks in the S&P 500. Apache climbed 2.1%, and Valero Energy rose 1.8%.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 49 cents to $60.70 per barrel. The last time it was over $61 was in September. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 43 cents to $65.76 per barrel.

GROUNDED: Boeing fell 1.8% after it said it would suspend production of its grounded 737 Max airplane next month.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury crept back down to 1.88% from 1.89% late Monday. The two-year yield slipped to 1.62% from 1.65%, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.28% from 2.31%.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: European markets were weaker. The French CAC 40 fell 0.3%, and the German DAX lost 0.7%. The FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.2%.

Worries about a potentially messy exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union sent the value of the British pound skidding.

Asian stocks were stronger. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.2%.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.