51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Business

Disney 2Q profit sinks on pandemic woes

Mae Anderson

Associated Press

Tags: entertainment, Business, Technology, Arts
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is closed in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The House of Mouse is struggling. Its second quarter profit dropped as the company took a $1.4 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the January to March quarter, Disney's net income dropped 93 percent to 26 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled 60 cents per share. Analysts expected 91 cents per share, according to FactSet. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, the entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is closed in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The House of Mouse is struggling. Its second quarter profit dropped as the company took a $1.4 billion hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the January to March quarter, Disney's net income dropped 93 percent to 26 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled 60 cents per share. Analysts expected 91 cents per share, according to FactSet. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEW YORK – Disney reported a steep decline in profit as many segments of its media and entertainment offerings have ground to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its second quarter profit dropped 91% to $475 million. Overall, the company said costs related to COVID-19 cut Disney’s pretax profit by $1.4 billion.

One bright spot was its Disney Plus streaming service, which contributed to an almost $3 billion revenue increase for direct-to-consumer and international business. Overall revenue rose 21 percent to $18.01 billion, just short of the $18.06 billion analysts expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.