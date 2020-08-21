Longtime Amazon executive Jeff Wilke to retire next year

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2001 file photo, Jeff Wilke, chief of operations for Amazon smiles as he conducts a meeting in his office in Seattle. Amazon says executive Wilke, who oversees the companys retail business, will retire early in 2021. He will be replaced by Dave Clark, who runs Amazon's warehouses and delivery network. Wilke has been at Amazon for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NEW YORK – Amazon retail chief Jeff Wilke is retiring early next year.

He will be replaced by Dave Clark, who runs the company's warehouses and delivery network, the company said Friday.

Wilke, 53, has been at Amazon for more than two decades. His oversight grew along with the company, overseeing not just Amazon.com, but its Whole Foods grocery stores and physical book shops.

He said in an email to staff that he doesn't have another job line up.

"So why leave? It’s just time," he wrote in the email. “Time for me to take time to explore personal interests that have taken a back seat for over two decades.”