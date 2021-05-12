UK's Johnson backs public inquiry into handling of pandemic

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for a debate on the Queen Speech at House of Commons in London, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that an independent public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be held next year.

He told lawmakers Wednesday that the inquiry will have wide-ranging statutory powers and that the government has a responsibility to learn lessons from the pandemic after more than 127,500 died as a result of the coronavirus, Europe's highest death toll.

“Our country, like every country, has found itself in the teeth of the gravest pandemic for a century, imposing heart-breaking sorrow on families across the world,” he said.

“Amid such tragedy, the state has an obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and candidly as possible, and to learn every lesson for the future,” he added.

Johnson said he expects the inquiry to begin its work next spring and that it will have the power to compel the production of all relevant materials and to take oral evidence under oath. The announcement was generally welcomed by opposition parties though Labour Party leader Keir Starmer questioned why it couldn't be held sooner.

The COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice U.K. group, which has been pressing Johnson to back an inquiry, said his announcement has been “a long time coming." It also said it should “start sooner than 2022” and “must include bereaved families in setting the terms of reference and chair.”

For around a year, Johnson has resisted calls from families of those who have died during the pandemic to call an inquiry since last summer arguing that the time wasn't right.

He reiterated on Wednesday that now wasn't the right time to hold an inquiry because many frontline workers are still caught up dealing with the pandemic and concerns over new variants pose remain,

