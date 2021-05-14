General Mills dives deeper into the pet business

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the logo for General Mills appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. General Mills is diving further into the red-hot pet food market, acquiring Tyson Foods pet treat business for $1.2 billion in cash, the companies said Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – General Mills is diving further into the red-hot pet food market, acquiring Tyson Foods' animal treat business for $1.2 billion in cash, the companies said Friday.

Best known for Cheerios, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury, General Mills in 2018 entered the pet food business in a big way, spending $8 billion to acquire Blue Buffalo, a premium brand.

Then the pandemic hit, fueling the biggest surge of pet adoptions in recent memory.

About 12.6 million U.S. households got a new pet last year after the pandemic was declared in March 2020, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association.

When General Mills released quarterly earnings this spring, it became clear that the animals taken home from shelters during the pandemic were not the only winners.

Third-quarter net sales from General Mills' pet business, which ended in February, jumped 14 percent to $436 million, and through nine months of the fiscal year, sales are up 13 percent to $1.29 billion.

Under General Mills, Blue Buffalo’s sales have grown at a 10% compound rate, with the last 12 months bringing in more than $1.7 billion. Profit from Blue Buffalo are growing even faster, from about $300 million in 2017, before General Mills acquired it, to more than $400 million in the past 12 months.

That is the period that ran the gamut of the global pandemic.