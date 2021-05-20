Ukraine's leader says France, Germany too soft on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV – Ukraine's leader said Thursday that France and Germany have recently softened their stance in talks with Moscow on settling a conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also told a news conference that his office has reached out to the Kremlin to prepare a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The two ex-Soviet neighbors have been locked in a tense tug-of-war ever since Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 following the ouster of the country’s former Moscow-friendly president and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east.

More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland called Donbas.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped end large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued along the tense line of contact in the east and political settlement efforts have stalled.

Ad

Last month, increasing violations of a cease-fire in the east and a major Russian troop buildup near Ukraine stoked Ukrainian and Western fears of renewed hostilities. Moscow says it has withdrawn its forces after sweeping maneuvers, but Zelenskyy said Thursday that many Russian troops have remained near Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president also said that France and Germany recently have been too soft on Russia.

“I feel their support, but I believe that it should be stronger,” he said. “They are aware of my thoughts, I have been very frank with them. I believe that they have recently weakened their positions a bit.”