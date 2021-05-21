Global stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

A man stops to deal with his business outside a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo Friday, May 21, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

BANGKOK – World shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak.

Benchmarks rose Friday in Paris, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in London and Shanghai.

Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

Investors continue to be focused on the potential for inflation down the road. Prices for everything from gasoline to lumber have been rising sharply this year as the economy reheats after the pandemic, and investors have been worried that high inflation may cause the Federal Reserve to pull back on its stimulus efforts.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 15,383.44 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3% to 6,360.99. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.5% to 6,982.65. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were up 0.1%.

A preliminary survey of manufacturing sentiment in Japan, the purchasing managers index or PMI, showed a weakening in May from the month before. A similar trend was seen in services, which are most affected by precautions ordered recently to counter the country's worst-ever surge in coronavirus outbreaks. States of emergency have been declared in Tokyo and some other cities and regions, with more expected to follow.

“The plunge in the services PMI from 49.5 to 45.7 marked by far the largest drop since the first state of emergency last April and left the index at a nine-month low," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“It suggests that the more draconian measures imposed during the third state of emergency, including the closure of department stores, bars and restaurants, are weighing on activity."

