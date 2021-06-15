Australia, Britain reach a free trade deal, cut many tariffs

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, walks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after their meeting, in the garden of 10 Downing Streeet, in London, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Britain and Australia have agreed on a free trade deal that will be released later Tuesday, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

CANBERRA – Britain and Australia announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal Tuesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand links around the world following its exit from the European Union.

The pact is expected to boost exports of traditional British products such as Scotch whisky, while boosting imports of lamb and wine from Australia. The U.K. also hopes the deal will help it join the trans-Pacific trade partnership, which would open the door to increased trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

It is the first trade deal Britain has negotiated from scratch since it left the EU. Earlier deals with countries including Japan and Canada were built on existing agreements struck by the EU.

“This is global Britain at its best – looking outwards and striking deals that deepen our alliances and help ensure every part of the country builds back better from the pandemic,” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Ad

Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed the outlines of the deal they reached during talks Monday night in London.

Britain is Australia’s fifth largest trading partner with two-way goods and services valued at 36.6 billion Australian dollars ($28.2 billion) a year.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the agreement would create jobs and help businesses.

“British consumers are missing out on choosing high quality, well priced Australian products,” Tehan told the Australian parliament earlier Tuesday. “What’s more, they’re missing out on eating the best lamb chops, the best steak in the world and washing it down with the best glass of Australian wine that you could imagine.”