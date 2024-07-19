Cardmember spending drives American Express second quarter profits soaring 39%

(Mike Stewart, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - An American Express card is shown on Jan.18, 2024, in Atlanta. American Express reports earnings on Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

NEW YORK – American Express said second quarter profits jumped 39% as the credit card company benefitted again from a broad increase in cardmember spending as well as more of its customers carrying a balance.

Profit reached 3.02 billion, compared to $2.17 billion in the same period a year ago. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned a profit of $4.15 a share.

Recommended Videos

Excluding one-time gains, AmEx earned $3.49 a share, handedly beating analyst’s forecasts of $3.24 a share, according to FactSet.

AmEx also raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $13.30 to $13.80 a share, up from $12.65 to $13.15 a share that it previously had forecasted.