WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke, Virginia, owned by Graham Media Group, is looking for a full-time broadcast engineer. We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success.

Responsibilities:

Install, support and maintain technical broadcast equipment, including but not limited to production and news automation systems, HD cameras, video servers, ENG and SNG equipment, video routers and bonded cellular equipment.

Experience in troubleshooting methodologies that apply to the above listed systems.

Self-starter, able to work without direct supervision

Effectively work with all departments, receive and communicate instructions via phone, electronic or in-person.

Able to read and understand technical materials.

Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines.

Working knowledge of broadcast station operations.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule and on call rotation. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

To apply:

Please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:

Ricky Williams, rwilliams@wsls.com

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.