Operations Engineer

WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke Va. owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full time Broadcast Engineer. We are looking for a talented individual to join our technical team and be a part of a journey to success.

Responsibilities:

Acquisition of signals utilizing digital satellite and microwave communications related to the station’s news and programming operation

Review and verify commercial playback logs, updating commercial breaks, ingesting and file transfer from multiple sources using file-based technologies

Collaborate between master control hub and traffic hub to ensure all content needed for air is available to the automation system

Requirements:

Three years of experience in television technical operations

Applicant must be open to new ideas, new technology and production methods.

Solid work ethic, positive approach to the job, effective communication skills and a detail-oriented mindset

Strong IT skills, familiarity with ENG control systems, Grass Valley ITX Automation System, and HD format experience are desired.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule and on call rotation. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply:

Please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:

Ricky Williams, rwilliams@wsls.com

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.