WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full-time technician.

Responsibilities:

Our technicians are responsible for the maintenance and placement of robotic studio cameras, running teleprompter, lights and light board.

They set up and strike sets and props as needed, assist in their assembly and construction.

Assist directors, producers and master control in preparation of newscasts, commercials and promotions.

Learn Ignite directing system to direct taped and live content.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

Experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

Degree in Communications or related field a plus

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

To apply:

Please submit your resume and/or cover letter, as well as your completed application to:

Amit Patel, Production Manager, apatel@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.