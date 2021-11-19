City of Roanoke libraries offer free coronavirus antigen tests

You can now get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 antigen test at Roanoke libraries.

Roanoke, Va. – Libraries are normally the go to hubs to check out books but now you can get your hands on a covid antigen test.

Call one of the six library locations in Roanoke City and you can meet someone curbside to pick up a test for each person in your family.

Inside the antigen test will be a nasal swab and instructions to take the test and complete the process by scanning a QR code on an app.

A proctor will be on the other end to guide.

Results will return in just about 15 minutes.

Each library branch has 144 tests and Liz Gallagher is already noticing a high demand.

“We are seeing patrons at all of our branches all day long,” City of Roanoke Public Library Safety and Security Officer Liz Gallagher said. “People are calling about it. There’s been so much interest. It’s really wonderful to see such a strong reaction to know we are filling a need.”

Botetourt, Bedford and Montgomery counties are also joining the pilot program till December 31st.

Ad

Eighteen library systems are participating in the pilot program across the commonwealth with the goal to kickoff the full program by the new year.