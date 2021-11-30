Director – Television News

Responsibilities:

Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast-paced live news environment. Must have a strong knowledge of control room automation (Grass Valley IGNITE). The director will build rundowns (automated) for all live and recorded broadcasts, operate Control Room computer and automation systems, which includes the creation and utilization of templates to automate production functions including technical directing, audio mixing, robotics operations, commercial integration, live/remote segment cut-ins, video file playback, graphics insertion, and switching. The director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system.

Must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers. Directors work with news, programming and engineering management on various station projects. A flexible schedule is required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years experience in a major market directing newscasts in an automated production environment

Degree in Communications or related field is desired

Must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines

Must be willing to work evenings, and on weekends with short notice and perform other related duties as assigned

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

Location:

WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply, please submit the completed employment application, updated resume and/or cover letter to:

Amit Patel, Production Manager

apatel@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.