WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group-owned - NBC station in Roanoke/Lynchburg, VA is seeking a full-time Broadcast I.T. Manager.

Responsibilities:

The Broadcast I.T. Manager will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the IT Environment for WSLS-TV. In the IT realm, you will be working with Cisco networking appliances, Cisco UCS running VMware, Linux, Windows Server, Active Directory, and patch management platforms such as WSUS, Intune, SCCM and Qualys.

In the broadcast realm, experience with HD-SDI routing and distribution systems, digital workflows where media moves as live IP streams or files across IP networks, RF networks, automated and non-automated production equipment including video switchers, audio consoles, microphones, etc. will be a plus.

This person will need to provide timely support for needs arising during live broadcasts.

Your ability to analyze, research, and troubleshoot systems both as an individual and as a team will be key.

Qualifications

Required:

At least five years of I.T. experience

Advanced knowledge of IP networking concepts including distribution/routing, VLAN segregation, access control lists and multicast.

Must be able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Clear understanding of CIFS, iSCSI, NAS, DAS, SAN systems including NetApp and Isilon

Preferred:

Experience with virtual environments

Broadcast experience

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends, and holidays as part of a regular schedule. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply, please submit your resume and completed application to:

Ricky Williams, rwilliams@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.