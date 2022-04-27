Anchor - On-air & Digital

Stories matter. Stories shape our lives in profound ways. Stories can transcend generations. We want you to help tell those stories.

Here at WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, we believe journalism matters. That’s why we’re looking for a dynamic and results oriented Television Anchor to join our award-winning News & Digital Team. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan area.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for an experienced anchor with excellent news judgment, who will engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. Candidates should have strong live anchoring and reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly – on the anchor desk, in the field, and online.

You must be a strong writer and a creative storyteller. We are looking for a candidate who can form connections with the community and leverage those sources for coverage of important stories. You will be expected to report exclusive, special assignments for all platforms and produce compelling content for our digital initiatives.

WSLS 10 is looking for someone ready to take news to the next level online and through our OTT platforms. You will be responsible for hosting and evolving The Sprint – our daily, digital-only show. The ideal candidate will curate the perfect stories to help start people’s days and interact with our online audience.

Qualifications:

At least 2 years of successful anchoring & reporting in a television newsroom

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment

Must be able to shoot and edit video

College degree in Journalism/Communication preferred

To apply please submit your resume & completed application to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful competition of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.