WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Digital Sales Coordinator to assist in the Digital Sales Department. We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic candidate who wants to be a part of a growing team. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia -only a short drive to the major metropolitan area!

Qualifications:

Experience entering orders in Wide Orbit & Google Ad Manager along with advance knowledge in Excel, and Power point

Extremely detail oriented and strong organization skills are essential

Strong analytical ability and understanding of data-driven systems

Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy, strong data entry and analytical skills

Able to work directly with clients on resolving issues with professionalism and patience

This position is responsible for ensuring accuracy and follow-through of orders related to digital advertising campaigns

Excellent oral and written communication

Provide analysis for media plans, managing inventory and sponsorship calendars

Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants/Management team

Effectively work with sales team in obtaining creative materials and generate support materials for digital sales presentations and client reporting

Must be comfortable working independently and completing all necessary tasks without constant supervision

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Work with our internal systems to expedite digital sales orders

Be part of the creative process with ideas and design input adobe photo shop experience is a plus.

Various administrative duties to help Digital Sales Manager with reporting

Other responsibilities as assigned

To apply, please send resume to Ashlee Chambers at achambers@wsls.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, marital status, disability, matriculation, or political affiliation.