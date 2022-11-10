Director – Television News

WSLS 10 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke VA, is seeking a digital journalist to join its web team, WSLS.com, to elevate our web product on all platforms: desktop, mobile, and socially. Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of southwest Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all.

Responsibilities:

Candidates must possess the creative skills to direct newscasts and other special programming in a fast pace live news environment. Must have strong knowledge of control room automation (Grass Valley IGNITE). The Director will build rundowns (automated) for all live and recorded broadcasts, operate Control Room computer and automation systems, which includes the creation and utilization of templates to automate production functions including: technical directing, audio mixing, robotics operations, commercial integration, live/remote segment cut-ins, video file playback, graphics insertion, and switching. The Director works in conjunction with editorial and production personnel to execute newscasts utilizing an automated production control system. Must be able to perform under pressure, meet deadlines and communicate well with crew and producers. Candidate will work with News, Programming and Engineering management on all station projects. Flexible schedule required, strong leadership and computer skills are requested.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

· Minimum of 3 years experience in a major market directing newscasts in an automated production environment

· Degree in Communications or related field is desired

· Must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines

· Must be willing to work evenings, mornings, and on weekends with short notice and perform other related duties as assigned

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening and investigative background check. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

Location: WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

Amit Patel, Production Manager apatel@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.