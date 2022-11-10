WSLS News Director

POSITION: NEWS DIRECTOR

WSLS, the Graham Media Group owned, NBC affiliated media hub in Roanoke, VA seeks a strategic thinking and assertive News Director. Successful candidate will lead, manage/recruit/hire/ train/supervise/motivate all news department personnel, prepare operating and capital budgets, and negotiate talent contracts. Must have excellent news judgment, a passion for coverage of breaking news, and have strong leadership, organizational, and visionary skills. Successful candidate will have proven track record of growing audience on all platforms through content and marketing; converting audience research into actionable and measurable results and monitor all of our platforms for accurate editorial content while keeping the brand vision on track.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB:

· Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, social, etc.)

· Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth on all platforms and newsroom operations.

· Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy.

· Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA.

· Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines.

· Maintain constant awareness of the competition.

· Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development.

· Negotiate talent contracts.

· Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

· Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology.

· Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism.

· Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals

· Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel

· Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines.

· Assure compliance with GMG and station policies.

· Perform other duties as assigned by the General Manager

MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 3 years News managerial related experience in a newsroom.

Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred.

Demonstrated success in News management.

Proven and effective leadership skills; ability to address conflict quickly and directly

Organization, creativity, and ability to motivate the News operation in a competitive marketplace.

Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Effective in a variety of formal presentation settings both inside and outside the organization

Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure.

Ability to manage change.

TOP REASONS TO JOIN WSLS:

Growth, experience, and training. At WSLS, we will work with you to help you reach your full potential through ongoing career development programs. We are also committed to ongoing training throughout your career and to hiring from within – across the GMG family of companies. Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one! Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WSLS-TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, VA 24016

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send cover letter, resume, references, and application to: VP & General Manager, Jaimie León, jleon@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment /education verifications, and the pre-employment drug screen.

WSLS-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WSLS-TV will comply with all applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination