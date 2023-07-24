WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our News team.
You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.
General Position Description:
Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast storytelling. The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with strong work ethic. Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter. Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized. Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.
Responsibilities:
· Use video news gathering and editing equipment to create broadcast stories
- Shoot and edit video; shoot live shots as necessary
- Work independently with reporters to gather news content
- Must work with minimal supervision and under deadline pressures
- Must use the ENG truck and Backpack technology as appropriate
- Edit newscasts as required
- Ensure any live shot feed is properly routed and ready for newscasts as required
Qualifications:
· General knowledge of television news broadcasting
· Ability to edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS).
· Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.
· Ability to use TVU/LIVEU/ENG equipment for live broadcasts.
· Work with others efficiently.
· Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy
· Non-linear editing experience
· Educational background in communications and/or journalism preferred by not required
· You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws
To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:
Jeff Perzan jperzan@wsls.com
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.