WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our News team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

General Position Description:

Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast storytelling. The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with strong work ethic. Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter. Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized. Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.

Responsibilities:

· Use video news gathering and editing equipment to create broadcast stories

Shoot and edit video; shoot live shots as necessary

Work independently with reporters to gather news content

Must work with minimal supervision and under deadline pressures

Must use the ENG truck and Backpack technology as appropriate

Edit newscasts as required

Ensure any live shot feed is properly routed and ready for newscasts as required

Qualifications:

· General knowledge of television news broadcasting

· Ability to edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS).

· Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.

· Ability to use TVU/LIVEU/ENG equipment for live broadcasts.

· Work with others efficiently.

· Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

· Non-linear editing experience

· Educational background in communications and/or journalism preferred by not required

· You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Jeff Perzan jperzan@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.