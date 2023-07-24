87º
WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Photographer/Editor to join our News team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

General Position Description:

Duties associated include gathering information and making decisions on shots and audio to be used creative broadcast storytelling. The ideal candidate will be a positive, highly motivated, creative self-starter with strong work ethic. Must be a team player with the ability to work alone or with a reporter. Must be able to multi-task and be highly organized. Must be able to work evenings, weekends and holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues.

Responsibilities:

· Use video news gathering and editing equipment to create broadcast stories

  • Shoot and edit video; shoot live shots as necessary
  • Work independently with reporters to gather news content
  • Must work with minimal supervision and under deadline pressures
  • Must use the ENG truck and Backpack technology as appropriate
  • Edit newscasts as required
  • Ensure any live shot feed is properly routed and ready for newscasts as required

Qualifications:

· General knowledge of television news broadcasting

· Ability to edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS).

· Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras.

· Ability to use TVU/LIVEU/ENG equipment for live broadcasts.

· Work with others efficiently.

· Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

· Non-linear editing experience

· Educational background in communications and/or journalism preferred by not required

· You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Jeff Perzan jperzan@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.   You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

