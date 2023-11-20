Position Title: Technician

WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full-time Technician.

Responsibilities:

Our Technicians are responsible for the maintenance and placement of robotic studio cameras, running teleprompter, lights, and light board. They set up and strike sets and props as needed, and assist in their assembly and construction. Assist Directors, Producers, and Master Control in the preparation of newscasts, commercials, and promotions. Learn the Ignite directing system to direct taped and live content.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

Experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

Degree in Communications or related field a plus

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends, and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

Location:

WSLS - TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, Virginia 24016

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to: Amit Patel, Production Manager apatel@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.