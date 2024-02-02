Weekend Broadcast/Digital Meteorologist

WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Weekend Meteorologist to join our award-winning news team. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas.

Responsibilities:

The Blue Ridge Mountains area of Virginia produce some of the most challenging, dynamic, and unpredictable weather in the country.

Ideal candidates will be responsible for content on our weekend weathercasts both on-air and online. Your duties will include prompt action to severe weather outbreaks. Ideal candidate must possess proactive approach to alerting our community during disruptive and non-disruptive weather days.

You must be able to produce a forecast that connects with viewers in a clear and concise manner. You will also engage our viewers on social media. Our team also works together to produce graphics, maps, and contribute to digital content. You must also excel in reporting live from the field and demonstrate weather storytelling. You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Expect to work mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays, and severe weather events when needed. You will also serve as one of the fill-in meteorologists on other newscasts. Expect to be on-call.

Qualifications:

AMS/NWA Seals preferred.

Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX/Baron LYNX equipment preferred.

One to two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment

Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure deadline driven environment.

College degree in Meteorology preferred.

To apply: Please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to:

Scott Flannigan, WSLS 10 News Director: sflannigan@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.