WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, has an opening for a Part-Time Receptionist to greet our visitors and perform various clerical & administrative tasks.

As a Receptionist at WSLS, you will play a vital role in our daily operations by providing administrative support and ensuring our front desk functions smoothly. You will be the first point of contact for clients and guests, offering a warm and professional welcome. In addition, you will assist various departments with administrative tasks, helping to keep our business running efficiently.

Key responsibilities:

Greet and assist visitors, clients and employees with a friendly and professional demeanor.

Answer and direct phone calls, take messages and manage email inquiries.

Maintain a clean and organized reception area.

Sort and distribute incoming mail and packages.

Provide general administrative support to GM and department heads.

Coordinate and manage office and kitchen supplies.

Collaborate with team members to support station-wide events and initiatives.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven experience as an administrative assistant, receptionist, or in a similar role.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude.

Punctual and reliable with a positive attitude.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please. We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

To apply please submit your resume and/or cover letter to: Suzanne Chappell, Director of Finance, schappell@wsls.com