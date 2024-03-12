WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, has an opening for a Part-Time Receptionist to greet our visitors and perform various clerical & administrative tasks.
As a Receptionist at WSLS, you will play a vital role in our daily operations by providing administrative support and ensuring our front desk functions smoothly. You will be the first point of contact for clients and guests, offering a warm and professional welcome. In addition, you will assist various departments with administrative tasks, helping to keep our business running efficiently.
Key responsibilities:
- Greet and assist visitors, clients and employees with a friendly and professional demeanor.
- Answer and direct phone calls, take messages and manage email inquiries.
- Maintain a clean and organized reception area.
- Sort and distribute incoming mail and packages.
- Provide general administrative support to GM and department heads.
- Coordinate and manage office and kitchen supplies.
- Collaborate with team members to support station-wide events and initiatives.
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Proven experience as an administrative assistant, receptionist, or in a similar role.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).
- Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude.
- Punctual and reliable with a positive attitude.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.
Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.
No phone calls, please. We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
To apply please submit your resume and/or cover letter to: Suzanne Chappell, Director of Finance, schappell@wsls.com