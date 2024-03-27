Human Resources

Join Graham Media Group as a vital HR Partner supporting our exceptional media teams at our local NBC affiliate, WSLS-TV, located in Roanoke, VA! In this role, you’ll help shape our dynamic workplace culture and industry-leading employee experience. You’ll be empowering our talent to reach new heights through strategic HR programs and initiatives.

THE ROLE:

Reporting to the Director of Finance & VP of HR in our corporate office, the HR Partner plays a crucial part in the station’s success. You’ll implement best-in-class HR solutions while providing guidance on recruiting, performance management, employee relations, and compliance. A true partner to our business leaders, you’ll help inspire positive change and cultivate an environment of excellence through diversity, collaboration, and innovation.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

HR Strategy & Operations: Ensure HR policies, procedures and training drive an exceptional employee experience. Oversee recruitment marketing, maintain current job descriptions, and steward the full cycle recruiting process. Administer accurate payroll, time/attendance, and HR data through our systems.

Payroll: Station payroll processes (WORKDAY software solution) for Exempt, Non-Exempt and Commissioned employees, analysis, tracking and reporting, and merit increase program.

Culture & Engagement: Foster a positive, inclusive culture as a DEI champion. Coordinate ERG initiatives, recognition programs and community service activities that enrich our workplace. Deliver communications that inform and inspire our team members. Our culture is built on our core values - Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation and Passion.

Talent Acquisition: Lead comprehensive full-cycle recruitment while promoting GMG’s employment brand. Leverage digital sourcing strategies and tools to attract diverse pipelines of top talent. Partner with hiring managers to facilitate seamless candidate experiences.

Onboarding & Development: Welcome and integrate new hires through engaging onboarding. Oversee training and performance management programs that enable employees to grow and thrive. Provide knowledgeable HR guidance.

Employee Relations: Cultivate a workplace of open communication and trust. Coach managers on employee relations best practices. Conduct investigations and advise on corrective actions with utmost professionalism and care.

Benefits & Compliance: Administer health/wellness, leave, retirement and compensation programs compliantly. Ensure regulatory adherence while maximizing employee engagement with total rewards.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in HR, Business or related field preferred

3-5 years of progressive HR Generalist experience

Solid understanding of HR principles, employment laws and best practices

Excellent communication, organization and problem-solving abilities

Customer service mindset with a track record of building positive relationships

Proficiency in HR systems/technologies and Microsoft Office suite

Ability to multi-task and adapt in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Join a company committed to your growth! GMG offers competitive benefits, DE&I initiatives, and a supportive culture. See how you can thrive with an industry-leading media innovator.

To apply, please submit your resume and/or cover letter to: Suzanne Chappell, Director of Finance, schappell@wsls.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. GMG and WSLS are an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG & WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.