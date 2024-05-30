Join Our Team as a Broadcast Engineer at WSLS!

About Us: At WSLS, a proud member of the Graham Media Group, we uphold our core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation, and Passion as the driving force behind everything we do. As a leading television station serving the vibrant community of Roanoke, Virginia, we’re committed to excellence and seeking a dynamic individual to join our team as a full-time Broadcast Maintenance Engineer.

Responsibilities:

Embody our core values by ensuring Integrity in all aspects of your work, from meticulous equipment maintenance to transparent communication.

Foster Teamwork by collaborating closely with colleagues across departments to deliver high-quality broadcast experiences.

Drive Innovation by staying ahead of the curve with cutting-edge broadcast technology and IT systems, enhancing our ability to serve our community.

Infuse your work with Passion, demonstrating dedication and enthusiasm in every project you undertake.

Requirements:

Possess a minimum of five years of experience in broadcast maintenance and/or broadcast IT, aligning with our commitment to Integrity and excellence.

Preferably hold a technical or bachelor’s degree with a strong foundation in electronics or IT, reflecting our dedication to fostering Innovation through expertise.

Exhibit self-starting initiative and the ability to adapt swiftly to a dynamic, fast-paced environment, while embodying our values of Teamwork and Collaboration.

Demonstrate excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, coupled with confident presentation abilities, reflecting our commitment to Integrity and transparent communication.

Capable of physical tasks including lifting up to 50 lbs., climbing ladders, working on elevated surfaces, installing wiring, using hand and power tools, and handling small components, embodying our Passion for delivering excellence in every aspect of our work.

Available for flexible hours, including early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays, to meet operational demands, demonstrating your dedication to our shared goals and values.

Why Join Us:

Innovative Environment: Be at the forefront of cutting-edge broadcast technology and IT systems in a dynamic media landscape, where our commitment to Innovation drives continuous improvement and growth.

Professional Growth: Access ongoing opportunities for learning and development, expanding your skill set and advancing your career in an environment that values Integrity and excellence.

Community Impact: Contribute to serving and engaging with the vibrant Roanoke community, making a meaningful difference through your work and embodying our shared values of Passion and Dedication.

Apply Now to Ignite Your Career! Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to join a passionate team at WSLS, where our core values of Integrity, Teamwork, Innovation, and Passion shape everything we do. If you’re ready to take your career to new heights and make a real impact, we want to hear from you! Apply today to embark on an exhilarating journey with us.

Send resumes to: Ricky Williams at rwilliams@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.