Position Title:

Director of Technology – Full Time

Location:

WSLS-TV (Channel 10), Roanoke, Va.

Company:

Graham Media Group (NBC affiliate)

Responsibilities:

WSLS-TV is searching for a seasoned engineering professional to manage the broadcast, IT, and facility operations. Key responsibilities include:

Collaboration: Work with the General Manager to ensure technical equipment is integrated, maintained, and delivers top-quality sound and imagery.

Budget Management: Establish and manage operating and capital budgets.

Facility Maintenance: Maintain technical facilities at the studio and transmitter site.

Disaster Planning: Develop and communicate disaster plans.

Technology Integration: Research, evaluate, and incorporate new technology to enhance efficiency and quality.

Infrastructure Management: Integrate back-office infrastructures to ensure seamless service across all station platforms (air, web, mobile).

Note: This posting does not describe all essential functions of the position.

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Experience: Minimum of five years in management or supervisory roles.

Technical Skills: Strong management and technical expertise. Proven ability to lead and motivate engineering and IT personnel. Serve as the key technical lead for all departments. Proficiency in digital broadcast equipment with an emphasis on IT. Experience with control room and master control automation, digital newsroom servers, file-based ENG and ENG systems, and ATSC transmission.



Leadership: Collaborative leader with excellent written and oral communication skills.

Other Requirements: Successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. Valid driver’s license and insurability under Virginia law.



Our Core Values:

Integrity: We uphold the highest standards of integrity in all our actions.

Teamwork: We work together, across boundaries, to meet the needs of our viewers and to help the company win.

Innovation: We are creative in delivering value to our viewers, and we encourage the adoption of new ideas and technology.

Passion: We are passionate about our work, striving for excellence in all that we do.

Application Instructions:

To apply, please send your resume via email to: jobs@wsls.com

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.