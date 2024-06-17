WSLS is seeking a Logistics Coordinator, a role designed for a quick-thinking problem solver capable of juggling multiple projects with a level head. This position demands an individual who thrives under pressure, leverages their technical acumen, and communicates effectively across teams. If you’re ready to play a critical role in ensuring our operations run smoothly and efficiently, we’d like to hear from you.

Position Overview

The Logistics Coordinator is a linchpin in our daily newsroom operations, ensuring resources are prioritized and assigned to support our content across various platforms effectively. This role involves coordinating field crews, keeping track of their status and locations, and working closely with the news operations and engineering departments to ensure field equipment is operational and adequate for our needs. Problem-solving is at the heart of this role, requiring innovative approaches to logistics management and operational challenges.

Responsibilities

Prioritize and allocate resources strategically to support priority content creation and distribution across platforms.

Coordinate field crews, providing real-time updates on their status and location to optimize coverage and response times.

Collaborate with news operations and engineering departments to monitor and manage field equipment, troubleshooting and problem-solving to address any issues promptly.

Implement proactive strategies and solutions to logistical challenges, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Other duties as assigned.

Key Qualifications

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks and projects.

Innate problem-solving abilities, capable of identifying and resolving issues with innovative solutions.

Technically savvy, with a thorough understanding of the technological needs and challenges of field operations.

Strong communication skills, ensuring clear and effective coordination between departments and teams.

Maintains composure and decision-making quality under pressure.

Proven multi-tasking capabilities, adept at handling various operational demands simultaneously.

Preferred Qualifications

Prior experience in a role requiring logistic coordination, such as an engineer, photographer, and/or multimedia journalist.

Proficiency with ENPS, INews and Microsoft Office 365 Suite.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: News Director, Scott Flannigan at sflannigan@wsls.com.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.