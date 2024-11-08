Logistics Coordinator

Graham Media Group is seeking a Logistics Coordinator, a role designed for a quick-thinking problem solver capable of juggling multiple projects with a level head. This position demands an individual who thrives under pressure and communicates effectively across teams. If you’re ready to play a critical role in ensuring our operations run smoothly and efficiently, we’d like to hear from you.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Logistics Coordinator is a linchpin in our daily newsroom operations, ensuring resources are prioritized and assigned to support our content across various platforms effectively. This role involves coordinating field crews and keeping track of their status and locations. Problem-solving is at the heart of this role, requiring innovative approaches to logistics management and operational challenges.

RESPONSIBILITIES

· Prioritize and allocate resources strategically to support priority content creation and distribution across platforms.

· Coordinate field crews, providing real-time updates on their status and location to optimize coverage and response times.

· Check desk emails, request mug shots, conduct background searches (victims, suspects, homes, car plates, etc.)

· Collaborate with planning editor to allocate resources for planned coverage or community driven stories.

· Maintain planner with reporter notes, pacer, news releases, and court dates

· Monitor scanners and social media

· Identify when crews need to be moved and communicate with MCCs.

· Other duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks and projects.

Innate problem-solving abilities, capable of identifying and resolving issues with innovative solutions.

Technically savvy, with a thorough understanding of the technological needs and challenges of field operations.

Strong communication skills, ensuring clear and effective coordination between departments and teams.

Maintains composure and decision-making quality under pressure. Proven multi-tasking capabilities, adept at handling various operational demands simultaneously.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience in a role requiring logistic coordination, such as an engineer, photographer, and/or multimedia journalist.

Proficiency with ENPS.