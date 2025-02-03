The Executive Reporter will play a pivotal role in leading our mission to enhance storytelling through our talented team of reporters. This position requires a seasoned journalist with a passion for impactful storytelling and a commitment to developing the next generation of journalists.

Key Responsibilities:

Directly lead and develop journalists to produce compelling and impactful stories that deeply resonate with our market.

Collaborate with other newsroom leaders to consistently execute our strategy and ensure the highest standards of journalism are maintained.

Assist in reviewing the writing for all platforms, providing timely & actionable feedback to foster continuous improvement.

Provide guidance and mentorship to new-in-role journalists, fostering their growth and development, while demonstrably enhancing the storytelling skillset in an expedient manner.

Develop, document, and implement scalable plans to enhance storytelling techniques and audience engagement.

Stay abreast of industry trends and incorporate innovative storytelling methods.

Act as a liaison between the reporting team and management, ensuring clear communication and alignment with company goals.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Education & Experience:

BS/BA in a related discipline preferred, or equivalent years of experience.

Generally, 4 or more years of experience in a related field is preferred.

Skills & Abilities:

Proven experience as a reporter or anchor, with a strong portfolio of impactful stories.

Demonstrated leadership skills and a desire to step into a management role.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and able to tailor communication to audience

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong understanding of the media landscape and audience engagement strategies.

Knowledge and demonstration of editorial judgement, journalistic ethics, and libel laws.

Work Environment:

Ability to work a variety of shifts, including nights, weekends, early mornings, and holidays.

Willing to work in both a typical newsroom and in the field, as needed, to coach and develop reporters.

Company: WSLS 10

Location: Roanoke, Va.

How to Apply: Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their experience and passion for storytelling to Scott Flannigan, News Director at sflannigan@wsls.com.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.