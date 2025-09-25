Multi-Platform Executive Producer

We’re looking for a dynamic Multi-Platform Executive Producer to shape and shepherd high-impact content across all screens. This visionary leader will oversee day-to-day content strategy, production workflows, and cross-platform execution—ensuring seamless coverage, elevated storytelling, and innovation at every touchpoint.

Success in this role is measured by how well you can showcase news content while maximizing audience engagement, how well you distribute that content to maximize its reach, and how well you can lead others to execute this work.

This Multi-Platform Executive Producers will partner with the News Director and Manager of Content and Coverage, to plan and program the 24-hour Stream, essentially steering the direction of a channel that seeks to dominate local streaming offerings.

In addition, the Multi-Platform EP will have producers and digital producers as direct reports, and they will also help oversee other teammates on the same daypart shift.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategy & Content Leadership

• Oversee the planning, programming, and execution of content across television, digital, streaming, and social platforms, ensuring alignment with audience needs and brand values.

• Prioritize compelling content by leveraging research and strategic goals to surface stories with substance for all platforms.

• Spearhead coverage of breaking news, pre-planned stories, and in-depth enterprise reporting, ensuring consistency in voice and quality across channels.

• Monitor breaking news around the market and ensure the newsroom responds competitively, from field crews and logistics to how the content aligns across digital, streaming, and TV.

• Copy-edit newscasts to ensure they’re conversational, clear, and accurate.

• Ensure that digital reporting, digital videos, and digital articles are executed consistently and in ways that drive audience engagement; you can also write and publish as necessary.

• Write and execute live and recorded news and weather segments on the stream using reporters and anchors.

• Curate and update the local content on the stream and help develop new workflows to better serve viewers and their changing viewing behaviors.

• Stay abreast of corporate and industry technological advancements and changes in streaming, ensuring the best user experience.

• On occasion, host live news updates yourself on the stream – this is rare, when no reporters or anchors are available.

• Other related duties as assigned.

Operational & Production Excellence

• Develop and manage efficient workflows that enable seamless content flow across platforms, balancing demands from linear, digital, streaming, sports, weather, special projects, and investigative teams.

• Monitor breaking news in real time and provide coordination for newsroom response—field logistics, digital alignment, and cross-platform storytelling.

• Occasionally step in on-air or on-stream to host live updates when needed.

Team Leadership & Collaboration

• Manage and mentor a diverse team including streaming producers, digital producers, on-air producers, and content creators.

• Guide hiring, training, and development efforts to cultivate a nimble and innovative content center.

• Act as a key newsroom leader

Audience Engagement & Innovation

• Drive content innovation by staying ahead of industry trends and embracing emerging technologies to better serve evolving audience behavior.

• Actively use metrics and data to inform editorial direction, assess performance, and guide content strategy.

Editorial Integrity & Cross-Functional Partnerships

• Uphold exceptional editorial judgment, ensuring accuracy, clarity, and a voice that resonates across platforms.

• Collaborate closely with creative services, marketing, and technical teams to coordinate content updates, promotional efforts, and platform enhancements.

Qualifications Required:

• Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Mass Communications, or related field (or equivalent experience), preferred

• Minimum 5 years in newsroom leadership or multi-platform content production roles, preferred

• Prior experience as Managing Editor, Executive Producer, or similar high-level newsroom role, preferred

• Proven expertise across linear, digital, streaming, and social platforms.

• Strong leadership, with ability to coach and develop teams under deadline pressure.

• Exceptional editorial skills—writing, copy-editing, video editing, and critical storytelling.

• High tech IQ with adaptability to emerging platforms and systems.

• Excellent time management, collaboration, and decision-making abilities.

Why You’ll Thrive Here

• Be at the forefront of cross-platform journalism in a market-leading news organization.

• Lead a passionate team committed to innovation and community impact.

• Shape the future of news through agile storytelling and strategic execution.

Additional Information:

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact Details:

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to: Manager of Content and Coverage, Erika Adolphus at eadolphus@wsls.com.