Graham Media Group is seeking a dynamic Sports Anchor/Reporter who embodies a competitive drive and a passion for sports journalism. We’re looking for a storyteller who thrives under pressure, demonstrates excellent news judgment, and is savvy with digital media. Our ideal candidate is deeply invested in the community, aligns content across all platforms with consumer needs, and embraces transparent, creative, demonstrative storytelling. This role is primarily focused on sports coverage, but we also require flexibility to report and produce general news stories and breaking news when assigned. If you’re passionate about sports journalism and eager to make a difference across platforms, we encourage you to apply and help us take our coverage to the next level.

POSITION OVERVIEW

The Sports Anchor/Reporter will be a key face of our local sports coverage, responsible for reporting, analyzing, shooting, producing, and anchoring stories across TV, digital, and social media platforms. While this position is sports-first, the successful candidate will also contribute to the newsroom as a general assignment reporter when needed — covering breaking news, community issues, and enterprise news stories that serve our audience. The ideal candidate will dive beyond the highlights to deliver stories that resonate with different audiences and contribute to growing our brand across platforms in an innovative and forward-looking way.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Own local sports coverage in our communities, producing stories for TV, digital platforms and social media channels.

Participate actively in editorial discussions, contributing ideas and stories to the daily multiplatform news effort.

Shoot, produce, edit audio/video, and write content for all platforms, focusing on demonstrative and authentic storytelling.

Establish deep community ties through engaging storytelling, being present in the community, and interacting with individuals and venues.

Maintain a strong presence on social media, actively engaging with viewers and using platforms for crowdsourcing and story development.

Work collaboratively with the Sports Department, Newsroom, and management to meet coverage goals.

Respond to and report breaking news as assigned by the News Director or Content Center; perform live reports or stand-ups for both sports and general news coverage.

Cover general assignment news stories — including community events, local government, public safety, and enterprise reporting — when assigned. Ensure accuracy, fairness, and sensitivity when reporting on non-sports topics.

Anchor or produce news segments occasionally when needed to fill shifts or support the newsroom.

Assist in cross-promoting sports and news content across platforms to maximize audience and engagement.

Other related duties as assigned.

KEY QUALIFICATIONS

Prior experience as a sports anchor/reporter/photographer in a TV newsroom is required; experience with general assignment/news reporting is strongly preferred.

On-camera experience with an engaging personality, strong writing and reporting skills, and demonstrated news judgment beyond the sports beat.

Ability to handle breaking news and rapidly changing situations calmly and accurately, including live shots and on-the-fly edits.

Proficiency with computer systems, knowledge of editing software (Edius and/or Adobe Premiere), iNews and/or ENPS.

Extensive knowledge of local and national sports, with a genuine interest in staying informed about local high school, college, and pro sports teams.

Proficient and comfortable creating compelling content for digital, social, streaming, and on-air platforms.

Familiarity with professional camera equipment desired. Professional/Prosumer level experience preferred.

Strong reporting fundamentals for non-sports stories: interviewing skills, source development, accurate fact-checking, and sensitivity with topics involving victims, crime, and community issues.

Understanding of AP style and newsroom standards a plus.

Demonstrated ability to perform effectively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment, managing multiple tasks while remaining calm under pressure.

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, holidays, and travel to cover sports events and breaking news as required.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with a focus on community involvement through appearances and promotions.

Agile with social media for story sourcing, development, and follow-through, demonstrating a strong understanding of its importance in journalism today.

ROLE EMPHASIS

This position is sports-first: The primary responsibility is to produce outstanding sports journalism across platforms. However, the candidate must be prepared to step into general news reporting duties as assigned to support the broader newsroom, especially during breaking news, major local events, or staffing needs. Typical split will prioritize sports coverage while reserving flexibility for periodic news assignments.

Graham Media Group is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

Interested candidates, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience to Erika Adolphus, Manager of Content and Coverage, at eadolphus@wsls.com.