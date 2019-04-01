Botetourt County deputy involved in suspect chase named Red Cross Hero

In never before-seen video, a Botetourt County sheriff's deputy, who's been named a Red Cross Hero, chases a murder suspect down Route 220.

10 News is featuring that deputy, the second of two law enforcement award recipients this year.

A neighbor who witnessed the end of the chase last December nominated the deputy for the award.

The video shows the moment Deputy Chuck Davis spotted the murder suspect's car for the first time on Route 220

In a matter of minutes, Davis receives confirmation that the man who police say shot and killed Ashley Bayne in Craig County was in fact behind the wheel of the car in front of him.

“Our level - our heightened level of awareness and alertness was very high at that point,” Davis said. “You know, concerned for the subject's safety - the citizens' safety out here on the roadway and our safety as well, you know, and my fellow deputy's safety.”

The pursuit continued south on 220 until the suspect hit traffic in Daleville.

“Once he passes the Town Center and gets just south of it, he doesn't have anywhere to go,” said Davis.

The man whipped the car into oncoming traffic, narrowly missed a head-on collision with two vehicles, and turned left.

Davis followed the car until it stopped behind a local business.

The situation intensified even more as the suspect got out of the vehicle.

In those few moments as he waited to see what the man was going to do next, Davis had one thing on his mind.

“That particular day I thought about my family. I thought about Christmas coming up, just for a split second, and then you're back in the game doing your job, what you're supposed to do,” Davis said.

Seconds later, the murder suspect took his own life.

“You know, unfortunately lives were lost that day and thankfully, all the citizens in [Botetourt] County from where the incident first started to the time that we observed the subject, everyone was safe from that point on and that's all we can ask for."

Davis says he doesn't feel like a hero for his actions that day, but says all law enforcement officers do heroic things day in and day out.

“I think just pinning the badge and putting the police belt on and entering a career in law enforcement is kind of heroic in itself. I think not everybody does it so it takes a special individual to do it.”

