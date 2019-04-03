Friends of Red Cross military hero drive more than 700 miles for annual breakfast

Red Cross on Tuesday recognized those who make a difference for us.

Hundreds of people filled a Hotel Roanoke conference room Tuesday morning to support this year's Red Cross heroes.

Dozens of heroes took the stage to accept their awards in 10 different categories.

This year's military hero, Bill McCann, walked in to find his friends from Rhode Island had driven down to support him.

“We're here for him to be honored for the tremendous work he does, for the dedication that he has for what he does,” said Dennis Austin, McCann’s friend.

“I didn't expect it. I didn't know they were coming. It's really quite an honor that they would come all this way just for this,” said McCann.

Lindsey Ward had the honor of emceeing the Red Cross Celebration of Heroes, Jeff Haniewich is the president of the Red Cross board, and of course, WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor.

