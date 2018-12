ROANOKE, Va. - The annual Celebration of Heroes event is designed to recognize those remarkable heroes in our area who have saved a life, performed an act of courage, or who unselfishly serve and give inspirational leadership to our community

A Celebration of Heroes recognizes ordinary people for extraordinary service.

Click here to download the nomination form. Nominations are due by Feb. 8, 2019.

Copyright 2017 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.