Roanoke firefighters honored as Red Cross Firefighter Heroes for saving couple from burning home

ROANOKE, Va. - As our first Red Cross Firefighter Hero, 10 News is recognizing a crew of first responders who risked their lives to save two people from a second story window.

From the time the call came in, dispatchers heard the urgency in the caller's voice. This is what the home looked like from the neighbors perspective:

Roanoke crews quickly arrived and saw the damage for themselves.

"As soon as we turned the block, we could see heavy fire from the street and when we got there the whole front of the house was on fire," said Capt. Tom Gherman, Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was a concern, but more importantly, two people were trapped inside. Firefighters could see them standing at a window.

The two people had a lot of smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters climbed this ladder, and one at a time rescued the man and woman who were stuck:

"It's very serious, you know you kinda train for it but until it happens you don't know how you're going to react or how you're going to think but we trained a lot and it showed we had great teamwork that night," said Chris White, one of the Red Cross heroes. "You hear calls sometimes of entrapment but to actually hear the dispatch come back saying there is people inside, they can hear them, kind of definitely gets your adrenaline going."

Thanks to these firefighters, everyone made it out safely.

"I want to thank Roanoke Fire and EMS for their help that night. It could've been a much more tragic story if it weren't for them," said Philip Tompkins, one of the heroes.

"I always say the big man was on our side that night and a lot of things went right," said Gherman. "These guys are good at they're jobs and they might not say their heroes or not want that recognition but it's also nice to have that recognition. So I'm proud of them, I'm very proud of them."

"We didn't do anything special, we were just the people there at the time," said White. "We do this 'cause we love to do it, not to get recognition for it."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.