Roanoke Fire EMS spokeswoman named Red Cross Community Impact Hero

As we continue our 2019 Red Cross Hero Award season, our Community Impact Hero award recipient is a bright and smiling face in our community who works to save lives.

For more than a decade, when you've see Tiffany Bradbury, she's likely on camera, talking to 10 News on behalf of Roanoke Fire EMS.

But speaking to the media might be the smallest portion of her position.

As the community risk reduction specialist, her job is simple - help save lives.

“I knew I could not ride on the trucks like our firefighters do, but this is my one little way of trying to give back,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury uses lots of tools to educate kids and adults on fire and accident prevention.

Right now, a fire simulation trailer sits inside Roanoke City Station Five, but oftentimes, Bradbury is in the trailer at an elementary school or community event teaching people what to do in case of a fire.

“I just love that my job is different every day and that I'm able to talk to people and make them feel safe and feel I make a difference,” Bradbury said.

The difference Bradbury makes is quantifiable.

In fact, in 2018 she coordinated 108 events reaching nearly 6,500 people in the Roanoke Valley.

She installed 268 child safety seats and gave out 167 smoke alarms.

“I'm such a small part of such a big thing, you know, with the guys and girls who ride the truck every day and are out there and responding to people on the worst days of their lives so my job is to make fewer of those to happen,” Bradbury said.

As the person in the fire department responsible for nominating others for awards, she was shocked to learn she's the 2019 Red Cross Community Impact Hero.

“Like, I almost started crying because that was such an honor,” she said. “I don't need the kudos and the things, this job is enough for me, and the fact that someone took the time to nominate me, it's, like, overwhelming and exciting at the same time.”

As long as there are people who don't know the importance of fire alarms or know to sleep with their door shut, Bradbury will keep educating to save lives.

