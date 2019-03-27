Roanoke firefighter, paramedic chosen as 2019 Red Cross Responder Hero for saving unresponsive woman

ROANOKE, Va. - Some of the most important people to a community are the ones who keep our loved ones safe. When an unfortunate event takes place, we want someone there to help.

One woman is alive today thanks to our 2019 Red Cross Emergency Responder Hero.

Terry Lane, a Roanoke firefighter, and first responder didn't know he saved a woman from cardiac arrest until he and learned he his crew won the Red Cross hero award.

He remembers a day his crew got a call for a woman that was unresponsive.

"It's kind of the big show for us. It's one of those high consequences, low-frequency events so those are the ones we dedicate the most training on because it's also one of those situations where we have the biggest opportunity to make an impact," said Lane.

The woman was lying unresponsive on the floor of her mother's apartment when the crew arrived. She had no pulse and wasn't breathing.

The 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead after cardiac arrest.

After learning the woman actually survived the event, Lane said, "I was ecstatic, honestly. I was very audible like 'oh my gosh' reaction, but awards and recognition is really nice but I was just excited to hear that, wow, someone had an exceptional outcome."

