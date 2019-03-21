Roanoke officer named Red Cross Law Enforcement Hero after deadly motel robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - As we continue our Celebration of Heroes, our 2019 Red Cross Law Enforcement Hero is a Roanoke City officer who stopped at nothing to save two women in an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

On Jan. 23rd, 2018, crime tape was wrapped around the entrance of the Starlite Motel on Melrose Avenue.

That's where police say 26-year-old Timothy Church murdered Ish Patel as he tried to rob the motel's office.

“The call originally came in right as I was coming on the shift,” said Officer Lance Tate, the 2019 Red Cross Law Enforcement Hero.

Tate, who was the first on the scene, described what he saw that night when he got there.

“I see victims I need to get to quickly. That's what I see and somebody that actions needed to stop. That's what I saw,” Tate said.

According to police, Church had already beaten motel owner Ish Patel with a baseball bat and was standing over two women who were huddled together.

Tate broke the door into pieces to get inside the office.

Then, officers said, Church dropped the bat, left the women and ran.

“From the time we got the call, it was training that just immediately took over. It was: I needed to get in there,” said Tate. “From that point on, it was all just training, reaction to the given situation. It wasn't until, say, hours after the call that I even really started to process everything.”

After Church ran from the scene, officers quickly arrested him down the road.

“It was a team effort, I don't feel like it was just me, I wasn't alone on scene, everyone played a huge role in it.”

“Very proud moment. You hear every so often of cases like this and you know the officers go in and they do their job and they do it very well and so it just makes you, as a supervisor, very proud to know that these men and women are out here doing this and doing this for the citizens and protecting these victims,” said Lt. Jason Holt, Tate’s supervisor.

Saving lives makes Tate a hero.

