Salem Fire & EMS crew named Red Cross Firefighter Heroes

SALEM, Va. - The Red Cross is handing out two firefighter hero awards.

Now, we feature the Salem Fire Department which saved a woman from a burning apartment building.

Yellow caution tape still hangs from a fence near the apartment building that caught fire just days before Christmas.

“The call came in as a structure fire with a possible person trapped inside,” said Capt. Bobby Haynes, a Salem Fire & EMS firefighter.

Before crews arrived, they knew the call was serious. They quickly found the victim trapped.

“The only way to get out of the house was through the room that the fire was in and we wanted to keep the victim safe,” said Joe Ghobrial, a Salem Fire & EMS paramedic.

A ladder went up and down came the woman.

“She was in really bad shape when we got there. There was a lot of smoke in the residence and that really is what harms victims more so than an actual fire itself. But her just breathing in all that smoke and all that hot gases and air -- it can really cause a lot of damage to her, so I'd like to think that the reason that we got there was to get her out safely,” Ghobrial said.

“Really, the reason that the rescue was so successful is because, that night, our staffing levels allowed us to have four people on the ladder truck and four people on an engine company, and that assisted us a whole lot with having that amount of manpower,” said Haynes.

Everyone had a job to do and did it well, he said, because of training.

“In all my years, probably the smoothest run fire I've been on in my career. Everybody just worked so seamless(ly) together. Any one of the guys will tell you that none of us individually could've made that rescue by ourselves. It was truly a collaborative effort by the whole team,” said Haynes.

That's why the whole team is walking away with a 2019 Red Cross Firefighter Hero Award.

“It's not every day that we get a chance to do something like this, but it's unfortunate that something bad like this happened to this lady and I'm glad we were there to help her,” Ghobrial said.

“That was one of the nights where we got to all go home kind of holding our heads high, feeling like we impacted somebody's life positively,” Haynes said.

