Woman honored as 2019 Red Cross Medical Hero for turning painful past into hope for others

ROANOKE, Va. - The 2019 Red Cross Medical Hero is a woman who has turned her painful past into hope for others.

In fact, the initiative she launched at Carilion is growing.

Erin Casey spends much of her time training people who have faced substance abuse and mental illness.

Whether it's their own struggle or a close family member, these volunteers are working to help others navigate their journey to recovery. Her leadership and this training is all part of Carilion's peer support program.

"Sometimes being in the health care system can be pretty intimidating, and you have a lot of medical language coming at you. Sometimes it also feels like people are asking you to do things and they don't really understand what you're going through," said Casey. "The peer recovery specialists are people that have lived it and walked it and have that very intimate knowledge about what it's like to live with struggles."

The idea is that lived experience will break down the barriers and help to reduce the shame and stigma associated with mental health and substance abuse.

So far, 42 people have completed the program and another 13 are currently in training.

After completion, people go on to work or volunteer at Carilion and other agencies.

Casey says they've found that with a peer support specialist by a patient's side that person is more likely to apply a doctor's instructions.

"We've also seen patients who develop this hope and this purpose because now they want to help people, just like peers are helping people, and so they have a new reason to pursue recovery," said Casey. "So that's a really powerful thing to watch."

That's exactly what happened to Casey.

Someone helped her on her road to recovery, and now she's turned helping others into a career -- something the Red Cross finds heroic.

"I don't necessarily feel like a hero particularly, but I do go to bed every single day knowing that people have more opportunities because of the work that I'm doing and feel more alive and more hopeful than before. That's kind of my litmus test for myself is if I go to bed at night and I've made one person feel hope in one way, then that's all I really care about because that was me, right? That was me who felt like there wasn't any hope."

