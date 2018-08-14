Roanoke is ready to Clear the Shelters

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News is teaming up with several animal rescue organizations across the region and we need your help to Clear the shelters.

The nationwide pet adoption drive takes place this Saturday, August 18th.

One participating organization is the Roanoke Valley SPCA, which currently has close to 60 dogs and cats up for adoption.

"It's wonderful that this goal is on such a massive scale across our community and nationwide because it's our goal every single day," said Corey Ramsey, humane education and outreach coordinator for the Roanoke Valley SPCA. "It's our goal every single week every single month. we have 1,496 adoptions last fiscal year and our goal is 1,600 for this upcoming year."

Since 2015 this initiative has helped more than 150,000 pets find loving homes.

