Virginia Tech fans celebrate beloved woman's birthday before UVa upset

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It was a happy night in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrated a big upset against the University of Virginia, but before kickoff, one group of Hokies had a celebration of their own.

Since 1980, fans have parked in Mrs. Smith's yard near the stadium. She's become a fan favorite, and on Friday, they took a moment to wish her a happy birthday.

Smith turns 90 in January, but since they'll miss her birthday, they wanted to surprise her for the home game.

