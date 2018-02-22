10 Ways to Save: Saving for Retirement

ROANOKE - A 401(k) is one of the biggest ways to save for retirement.

Make sure you contribute at least enough to get the full match from your employer.

Contributions of $5,500 can be made to an IRA.

More Americans are saving for retirement.

A recent survey by Fidelity shows the typical saver is on a path to have 80 percent of the income needed to cover retirement costs.

Many employers offer a match.

For every dollar you save, your employer adds a match to it.

Not getting the match is giving up free money.

"That's what a lot of people leave on the table. You want to make sure you are putting away as much in your 401(k) as your employer matches. Courtney Campbell, Financial Education Manager, Freedom First Credit Union

If your employer matches up to five percent, you should contribute at least that much.

You can also contribute to an Individual Retirement Account, or IRA.

In 2018, the maximum contribution is $5,500.

If you are 50 or older, you can contribute up to $6,500.

