Before Free Tea Day, don't miss your chance to win 10 years of McAlister's tea

ROANOKE, Va. - McAlister's Deli is celebrating National Iced Tea Month with its 10th annual Free Tea Day.

On Thursday, June 21, McAlister's is thanking guests with a free, 32-ounce glass of sweetened or unsweetened black tea. The first 10 adults and 10 kids in line will also receive a Free Tea Day T-shirt.

Leading up to Thursday, customers are encouraged to submit their favorite cheers-worthy moments on social media with #CheersTo10Years. The winner will be announced on Free Tea Day and will receive 10 years of free McAlister's tea. Visit https://www.mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday.for full contest information.

To learn more about Free Tea Day, visit www.peakrestaurants.com/free-tea-day.

