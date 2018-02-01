Beware this Netflix credit card scam

ROANOKE, Va. - Subscribe to Netflix? Then make sure you don't fall victim to this scam.

The Roanoke Police Department is warning people about scammers who are claiming that credit cards linked to a Netflix subscription have been denied.

They are claiming that payment information needs to be updated.

To avoid falling into their trap, check your credit card statement to see when Netflix's monthly charge hits your account and ignore any other emails and requests.

Police ask if you receive any scam emails to alert them at police@roanokeva.gov.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.