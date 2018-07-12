Build-A-Bear closes lines nationwide during 'Pay Your Age Day'

Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of its new store format today at a grand opening ceremony at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)

ROANOKE, Va. - Amid a much-promoted day, Build-A-Bear Workshop has closed lines at stores across the county.

The store posted this message on its website Thursday:

Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.

Thursday was Pay Your Age Day at Build-A Bear Workshops across the country.

The only thing you have to do is be a member of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club, which is free to join.

Crowds across the country swarmed malls, which prompted the line closures.

