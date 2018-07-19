Chick-fil-A to stop publishing its annual Cow Calendar

ROANOKE, Va. - Don't add the 2019 Chick-fil-A Cow Calendar to your Christmas list, because it will not exist.

The restaurant chain says that it's discontinuing the 20-year tradition.

The calendar offered those who bought it a free monthly treat, ranging from free waffle fries and nuggets to drinks and even a chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-A posted this message on its website in an FAQ answering the question "Can you confirm that you're no longer offering the Cow Calendar?"

Yes, we have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018. We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One which will have some exciting updates coming this August. For guests who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will offer new Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase in restaurants this holiday season.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.