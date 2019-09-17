Chipotle bringing carne asada to 2,000 stores

ROANOKE, Va. - Chipotle is bringin' the carne!

Asada that is.

It's a brand new addition to the menu.

Its new ad says it all: "Tender steak. Hand cut. Grilled fresh."

For a limited time only, you can chow down on the carne asada at the chains more than 2,000 stores, including all locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg.

They tested it out in a few cities and people loved it.

It's part of the company's push to offer more diet-friendly options.

In this case, if you're paleo or Whole 30, you're good to go with this carne asada.

But don't worry, vegetarians-- chipotle hasn't forgotten about you.

Vegan and vegetarian bowls were rolled out earlier this year.

All of this is a part of a major about-face for Chipotle since the e-coli outbreak a few years ago.

60 people got sick in 14 states.

Since then-- they've made quite the turnaround and the company's stock is up 85% so far this year.

